Oak Grove mayor tests positive for COVID, city hall closes lobby

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Oak Grove say the lobby of city hall will be closed for the remainder of the after the mayor tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an announcement on Sept. 28, Mayor Adam Holland tested positive while visiting a doctor the same day. The mayor says he’s doing ok, but since everyone at city hall was potentially exposed, the lobby will be closed.

Business can still be conducted via telephone or drive-thru. You can read the full announcement in italics below.

City Hall Lobby Closed Temporarily. All Business To Be Transacted Via Telephone or Drive-Thru.

This afternoon Mayor Holland visited his family doctor for what is routine sinus issues, while there he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mayor is experiencing no major symptoms yet is presently getting the infusion at Morehouse General as a precaution and will follow the Town’s COVID policy of working from home for 10-Days.

“I want to assure the citizens that I am fine, and am having no major symptoms,” Mayor Holland said. “Our local government will continue to operate and we do not anticipate having to activate Mayor ProTem Allen. I am getting the infusion now and planning to be back batting 1,000 as soon as my mandatory days expire. Thank you for your prayers during this time.”

Since all administrative employees have been exposed, the lobby of City Hall will be closed through Friday, Oct 8th with all business being transacted via telephone or the drive up window.

Holland has received both vaccines and the booster and his medical team does not foresee his symptoms progressing.

