Monroe’s Public Works Director is retiring after 17 years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Public Works Director is retiring. Tom Janway has been working for the city since 2004. Whoever replaces Tom Janway’s position as Public Works Director has some big shoes to fill. He oversees all divisions of the Public Works Department, including 2 water divisions, 3 sewer divisions, the airport, and transit, just to name a few.

Over the years, Janway worked on many projects. He said currently, the Public Works department has $100 million worth of projects in various stages of completion. One of those is a $56 million expansion to the water treatment plant off of Forsythe Avenue.

“That is going to give us a total treatment capacity of 24 million gallons. That treatment plant has exceeded its design capabilities all 17 years I’ve worked at the city,” said Janway.

Janway has also put a lot of his focus into the airport. He said there are three projects in various stages at Monroe Regional.

“We’re going to have a seven and a half million dollar drainage project at the airport,” said Janway. “We also have under construction a twelve million dollar runway extension on our secondary runway and then our last project that we’re working on at the airport is about a three and a half million dollar drainage project.”

The effort he’s been putting into the city is evident. Mayor Friday Ellis said Janway even helped make his transition into office easier.

“Tom is one of those people and other department heads that had that institutional knowledge that helped us along,” said Mayor Ellis.

Janway has faith that his colleagues at Public Works will keep everything running smoothly and Ellis agrees.

“I guess, as they say, give Tom some flowers. He has some great division heads that are over there that will pick up the ball and be able to do it,” said Mayor Ellis.

Janway said moving forward, it’s important for Public Works to continue working on sewage and drainage long after he’s gone. In the meantime, he’s looking forward to just spending time with his family.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.