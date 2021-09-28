Advertisement

Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums

Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Lafitte, La. "We lost everything," said Fabre about the destruction of his home. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana homeowners are about to see an increase in flood insurance premiums under FEMA’s new Risk Rating 2.0 Program.

Some Louisiana homeowners are facing a $20 per month increase. The changes are scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1, despite Louisiana politicians asking for a delayed start date.

Over 340,000 or 69.2% of insured homeowners in Louisiana will see an increase up to $10 per month. Around 10% of homeowners will see more expensive rate changes. Over 17,000 homeowners will pay $20 per month or more under the new Risk Rating.

RELATED: Homeowners fear astronomical flood insurance rate hikes; FEMA responds

Check your zip code below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge across Lake D'Arbonne was closed after a crash. (Video sent in by Bobby Garrett.)
DRONE VIDEO: Lake D’Arbonne bridge partially reopened after crash
Pedestrian killed by train in Richland Parish
Two local people were injured in a shootout near Dallas, Texas.
Monroe and Grambling men shot at Texas hookah bar
File photo
Pioneer, La. Chief of Police has died
Police lights
1 Monroe teen dead, 1 suspect in custody

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on Ida recovery, COVID-19
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita is aiming to win a $25,000 grant to purchase playground...
Your vote needed to help build West Monroe park playground
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita is aiming to win a $25,000 grant to purchase playground...
Your vote needed to help build West Monroe park playground
Stephanie Herrmann says the grant will be going primarily toward outreach for the children’s...
Union library director honored, gets $25,000 grant for outreach