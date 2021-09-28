KNOE, First West deliver supplies to storm victims in Lafitte

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE and First West spent the past few days collecting donations for hurricane victims. On Sept. 27, an 18-wheeler full of supplies was delivered to a church in Lafitte.

It’s a welcome sight for many of the church members at Barataria Baptist Church. The delivery means they can help even more members of the community who are working to rebuild weeks after Ida hit.

They brought paper products, snacks, and cleaning supplies. All things that are difficult to find at stores around here and the Barataria Church here is giving them from all of the donations. They’re also giving out hot meals to those in need.

As you drive into Lafitte, the piles of debris get bigger and bigger. Simple supplies like these go a long way in giving hope to people who lost everything.

“It’s true that we all have very busy lives but these people down here had very busy lives too before Ida hit and now they’re busy with other things in the recovery process,” said volunteer Clint Gulde.”So it’s not a huge sacrifice for us to be able to, whether it’s contributing items to the list or whether we drove down here to help unload the truck.”

“It’s so meaningful you know the large amount of people that’s reaching out to help other people that they’ll never meet, they’ll never know,” said church member Patrick L. Henderson. “But they’re really, really doing a good service, not just in this community, but west of here the destruction goes maybe 60 miles.

We talked to one church member who said the mud is one of the hardest things to recover from. And while supplies and donations help a lot, the church says manpower is what people down south need the most.

The church here in Lafitte actually had damage with about 30 inches of water and they say a group from Texas is coming in soon to help them fix the walls.

It’s astonishing. The further you drive, the more mud and debris and damage you see. I spoke to a man who lost everything and he said it’s just a long recovery process but he’s hoping to rebuild. Overall, it’s the same sentiment: getting the mud out of homes and off of roads so the cleanup can continue in Lafitte is one of the hardest parts.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.