Advertisement

Gov. Edwards extends Louisiana’s indoor mask mandate for 28 more days

The new mandate expires October 27th
Indoor mask mandate extended
Indoor mask mandate extended(KNOE)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards is extending the indoor mask mandate in Louisiana. The current COVID-19 mitigation measures are in effect for another 28 days.

That includes the statewide indoor mask mandate, including K-12 schools and college campuses. The governor said every community in the state has a high amount of COVID. He said although we’re moving in the right direction, the numbers are far too high.

The hurricane recovery has had a direct impact on the state’s COVID-19 numbers. Edwards said we lost some days of testing due to the storm.

“It appears to me if we maintain the course that we’re on for another 30 days, our number should be, or at least closely approach, the baseline numbers we had going into the fourth surge. And I think it’s safe to say once we do that we’re going to feel much better about things,” said Governor Edwards.

He said he made the decision after weighing recommendations from the department of health. Governor Edwards pledges to do everything possible to get people vaccinated but said we’re not going to “boost our way out of the pandemic”.

The new mandate expires Oct. 27.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge across Lake D'Arbonne was closed after a crash. (Video sent in by Bobby Garrett.)
DRONE VIDEO: Lake D’Arbonne bridge partially reopened after crash
Pedestrian killed by train in Richland Parish
Two local people were injured in a shootout near Dallas, Texas.
Monroe and Grambling men shot at Texas hookah bar
File photo
Pioneer, La. Chief of Police has died
Police lights
1 Monroe teen dead, 1 suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland (June 10, 2021)
Oak Grove mayor tests positive for COVID, city hall closes lobby
Arkansas man identified after fatal crash in Webster Parish
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19