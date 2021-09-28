Gov. Edwards extends Louisiana’s indoor mask mandate for 28 more days

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards is extending the indoor mask mandate in Louisiana. The current COVID-19 mitigation measures are in effect for another 28 days.

That includes the statewide indoor mask mandate, including K-12 schools and college campuses. The governor said every community in the state has a high amount of COVID. He said although we’re moving in the right direction, the numbers are far too high.

The hurricane recovery has had a direct impact on the state’s COVID-19 numbers. Edwards said we lost some days of testing due to the storm.

“It appears to me if we maintain the course that we’re on for another 30 days, our number should be, or at least closely approach, the baseline numbers we had going into the fourth surge. And I think it’s safe to say once we do that we’re going to feel much better about things,” said Governor Edwards.

He said he made the decision after weighing recommendations from the department of health. Governor Edwards pledges to do everything possible to get people vaccinated but said we’re not going to “boost our way out of the pandemic”.

The new mandate expires Oct. 27.

