Advertisement

Former Mrs. Arkansas holding Girl Empowerment Day in Texarkana

Former Mrs. Arkansas Venture Watson
Former Mrs. Arkansas Venture Watson(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana, Ark. school teacher is hoping this Saturday (Oct. 2) will be a day to empower more than 100 young girls to set positive goals for the future.

Coach Venture Watson is the girl’s coordinator at Arkansas Middle School in Texarkana. On Tuesday, KSLA talked with Coach Watson as she worked with her 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams.

But Coach Watson wears another hat, or should we say, crown. This Texarkana teacher is also Miss United States Mrs. Arkansas and is using that platform to further mentor young girls.

“I wanted to do something for our youths, for our girls, something to say, ‘I’m empowered, I can do anything if I put my mind to it’” she said.

Watson has scheduled the Crown on Be Empowered seminar this weekend. According to Coach Watson, the event is to help young girls like those on her volleyball team reach new heights

“When I was in high school, I was diagnosed with a rare disease and I was unable to talk and I was trying to determine what I could do to reach others and tell my testimony and tell my story, so that’s how I came up with mentoring. I want everyone to know whenever you have an obstacle, there is always a way you can get over that obstacle,” Coach Watson said.

Girl Empowerment Day is being held at Texarkana Arkansas Middle School Oct. 2. Watson says they still have spots available for 6th through 8th grade students.

“I think Girl Empowerment Day is just a way to be around girls and just a day to acknowledge us,” said Savannah, a student at Arkansas Middle.

“We are going to do a whole lot of events that will have the girls motivated and excited, pumped up and excited about their future,” Coach Watson said.

If you want to participate, contact Coach Watson at venture.watson@tasd7.net. The event is free of charge.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge across Lake D'Arbonne was closed after a crash. (Video sent in by Bobby Garrett.)
DRONE VIDEO: Lake D’Arbonne bridge partially reopened after crash
Pedestrian killed by train in Richland Parish
Two local people were injured in a shootout near Dallas, Texas.
Monroe and Grambling men shot at Texas hookah bar
File photo
Pioneer, La. Chief of Police has died
Police lights
1 Monroe teen dead, 1 suspect in custody

Latest News

The Bakery Barn in Oak Grove serves up fritters as one of many favorites that locals enjoy.
Feed Your Soul: The Bakery Barn
NELA Children’s Museum moving to a new location at Forsythe Park
NELA Children’s Museum moving to a new location at Forsythe Park
Robertson Produce in Monroe, La
Robertson Produce expanding product line
Thanks to Antique Alley’s “Open House”, both business owners and shoppers alike got to indulge...
Antique Alley’s Open House welcomes hundreds of shoppers for extra business day
The Monroe Housing Authority was awarded $3.5 million from the Louisiana Housing Corporation...
New Monroe housing development is providing affordable homeownership opportunity for families