Arkansas man identified after fatal crash in Webster Parish

(WAFB)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one person is dead following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 28 just after 7 a.m. on Spring Branch Road.

Officials identified the victim as Casey Cox, 45, of Taylor, Ark. Investigation revealed that Cox was driving a 2003 Ford pickup eastbound on Spring Branch Road, near Percy Burns Road.

For reasons still under investigation, Cox lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and crashed into a tree. Officials say Cox was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they do not expect impairment to be a factor, however, routine toxicology samples have been submitted for analysis.

