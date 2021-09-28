60-year-old La. man gets years in prison for illegally having gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A 60-year-old Shreveport man was sentenced to 48 months in prison after he was found to be in illegal possession of a loaded firearm during a 2020 traffic stop. Johnny Dewayne Young, Jr., who is white, is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a firearm. His prison term is expected to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The sentencing announcement was made on Sept. 28, 2021, by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana. Young was sentenced by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter on the same date.

A news release says Young pleaded guilty after his June 2020 arrest for illegally having a gun. The gun was seized by law enforcement shortly after Young was pulled over by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a traffic violation. Young was the only person in the vehicle and admitted he did not have a license. He also admitted that the firearm was in the vehicle before deputies located it. The United States Attorney’s Office noted that Young knew he was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm due to his conviction on past felonies.

The felony crime for which Young was previously convicted of putting others in danger while trying to get away from officers in 2018. According to Louisiana Revised Statute 14:108.1, “aggravated” flight is triggered when the suspect does any two of the following: exceeds the speed limit by 25 mph, travels against the flow of traffic, runs a stop sign, yield sign, or traffic light or hits or forces another vehicle off the roadway.

His other felony convictions happened in the early 2000′s and in the ‘90s.

Aggravated flight from an officer (2018)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2005)

Possession of a controlled substance (2003 and 2005)

Aggravated battery (1997)

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (1997)

Simple burglary (1989)

The ATF, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cytheria D. Jernigan prosecuted the case.

