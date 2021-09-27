Vehicle hits pedestrian on Louisville Ave. Thursday night

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday night on Louisville Avenue.

Monroe police officers responded to a pedestrian traffic fatality Thursday, Sept. 23 shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Louisville Avenue.

According to a news release from MPD, the initial investigation of the incident revealed that 42-year-old Calvin Guy was struck by a 2013 Toyota 4 Runner when he entered the right travel lane.

MPD says Guy was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall says this is an ongoing investigation.

