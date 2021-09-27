Advertisement

Pedestrian killed by train in Richland Parish

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A pedestrian died over the weekend after being hit by a train in Richland Parish.

According to Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson Sr., the Rayville Police Department was notified of the incident on Sept. 25, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. He said it happened near Progressive Tractor and Implement in the 200 block of Harrison Street on the railroad track.

RPD and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the pedestrian fatally injured. Investigators say the victim was walking on the tracks and was hit by a westbound train. There was no vehicle involved, authorities say.

The coroner pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The coroner’s office will determine an official cause of death and release his name upon completion of the autopsy and family notification. Investigators took fingerprints in order to identify the individual.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details are available.

