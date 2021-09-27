MPD seeks assistance in locating 2 shooting suspects

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two suspects are wanted by the Monroe Police Department in connection to two shootings.

MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall released the following information to KNOE 8 News Sunday evening:

The Monroe Police Department needs the public’s help in locating Brandon Robinson and Cortavious Brandley. Robinson is wanted for a shooting that occurred on 09/20/2021 at 4205 Elm Street.

There is an active arrest warrant for Robinson for Illegal Use of Dangerous Weapons, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Firearm-Free Zone, and Violation of a Protective Order.

Brandley is wanted for a shooting that occurred on 08/07/2021 at 4205 Elm St. There is an active warrant for Brandley for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegally use of Dangerous Weapons, Firearm Free Zone, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Robinson and Brandley are known to frequent the Booker T. Community on the east side of Monroe.

Please contact MPD at 318-329-2600, Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388- 2274 (CASH), on Facebook or through the P3 mobile application on your cell phone.

