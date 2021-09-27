Monroe and Grambling men shot at Texas hookah bar

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A shooting near Dallas, Texas, hospitalized two men from the ArkLaMiss. It happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kings Kafe Hookah Lounge in Carrollton after the Grambling vs Prarie View A & M football game.

Carrollton Police say a 29-year-old Monroe man and a 19-year-old Grambling State University student were shot. Police received multiple calls about the incident. Officers say hundreds of people were initially on scene, which quickly turned chaotic.

Authorities say the 29-year-old man was shot in the stomach. His identity is not being released right now, however, police say they believe he is the intended shooting victim. He has undergone two surgeries so far and remains in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. The 19-year-old Grambling student was shot in the ankle. He was treated and released from a hospital.

A spokesperson for the Carrollton Police Department said this started after two groups of women got into a verbal fight inside the club. Police say they were asked to leave, and a large crowd pooled into the parking lot. The spokesperson said as that was going on, people started shooting several guns from several directions.

Investigators say this was a large crime scene. They recovered 40 shell casings and spoke to at least 15 witnesses.

“We really want to talk to everyone who was there who might have any information to help the investigation. Not to mention the fact that as we process the scene, we found all kinds of cell phones, wallets, we found shoes, we found a lot of personal property that we imagine people want back. We hope that people are not scared to call us and retrieve it,” said Carrollton Police Department Public Information Manager Jolene Devito.

Police are reaching out to the 29-year-old victim’s family and friends here n Monroe. Investigators said, if necessary, they will reach out to Monroe law enforcement for help to find out what led up to the shootout.

No one is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.