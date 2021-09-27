Gold Star Mother’s Day recognized in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Gold Star families share a designation no one wants, that’s a child being killed while serving our country.

“So it was March 22nd, it made it special because it was like he was coming with them,” said Kim Henderson, a Gold Star Mother.

She remembers the day her son was recognized, and it was exactly eight years later on his burial date.

“He was letting me know momma, I’m doing what I love to do,” she said.

The United States Army Aviation branch honored him by having ten aviation jets fly over her house. She’s sharing her story to help keep his memory alive and remember those moments that were so special to her. Jayme Watson, explains why this day is so special.

“It’s not the same as Memorial Day, because Memorial is for everybody. Gold Star Mothers were once Blue Star Mothers, and their child was killed while they were serving, or they died while they were serving, but it’s all about it could be us,” said Jayme Watson, the President of Blue Star Mother’s of Northeast Louisiana.

Mayor Friday Ellis signed a proclamation designating September 26th as Gold Star Mother’s Day in Monroe.

“You get such a proud lump in your throat, knowing what they have done for us. Their sacrifice and knowing that our sons and daughters are serving now,” Watson said.

Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana have set aside time to serve local Gold Star families for the past 12 years. It means so much to the loved ones left behind.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.