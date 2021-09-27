Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 Monroe teen dead, 1 suspect in custody
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies were called to assist with the search of Nevaeh...
Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
An arrest has been made.
MPD seeks assistance in locating 2 shooting suspects
Monroe Fire Department vehicle recovered Sept. 19, 2021.
Stolen MFD vehicle recovered, 1 suspect arrested

Latest News

Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Vaccination deadline arrives for NY health care workers
Mashariki Kudumu, maternal and infant health director for the March of Dimes in Los Angeles,...
California bill aims to reduce deaths for Black mothers
Facebook announced the development of an Instagram Kids app in March, saying at the time that...
Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback
A resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured
A video tribute to Charlie Watts plays before the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter"...
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to Charlie Watts