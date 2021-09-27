Advertisement

DRONE VIDEO: Lake D’Arbonne bridge closed after Farmerville

By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A major bridge connecting the Town of Farmerville with the other side of D’Arbonne Lake has been closed this morning due to a motor vehicle crash near the bridge.

The closure happened around 9 a.m. Monday morning and motorists say they’ve sitting in traffic for hours. According to a post by the Town of Farmerville, they estimate reopening to happen within about an hour after 12 p.m. noon.

The James Peyton Smith Bridge connects Farmerville with the southern portion of Union Parish. Among the destinations on the south side of the lake is D’Arbonne Woods Charter School.

As of 12:57 p.m., Google Maps showed heavy traffic (red) on both sides of the bridge and FPD has not updated their traffic advisory.

Drone video sent to KNOE by photographer Bobby Garrett shows what appears to be a damaged dump truck sitting near the lake. Emergency crews can be seen in the photo as well. Video also shows traffic stalled on one side of the bridge.

We will update this page when the bridge is reopened.

The bridge across Lake D'Arbonne was closed after a crash.
The bridge across Lake D'Arbonne was closed after a crash.(Bobby Garrett)

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 Monroe teen dead, 1 suspect in custody
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies were called to assist with the search of Nevaeh...
Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
An arrest has been made.
MPD seeks assistance in locating 2 shooting suspects
Monroe Fire Department vehicle recovered Sept. 19, 2021.
Stolen MFD vehicle recovered, 1 suspect arrested

Latest News

Lake D'Arbonne crash (Credit: Bobby Garrett)
Lake D'Arbonne Bridge Closure
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge Fire Department
Child shocked when wall outlet ‘flashed,’ sparking fire, according to BRFD
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case