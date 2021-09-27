1 Monroe teen dead, 1 suspect in custody

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Saturday night shooting in Monroe claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

Monroe police responded to a shooting that happened just before midnight Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3608 Jackson Street. A news release from MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall stated that officers located the 17-year-old victim. He was shot at least twice, according to Fendall.

The teen was taken to Ochsner LSU Monroe where he died from his wounds.

MPD says during the investigation, a 15-year-old was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Fendall stated that the weapon believed to be used in the shooting was recovered.

MPD’s PIO says the 15-year-old suspect was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The teen was booked at Green Oaks Detention Center.

