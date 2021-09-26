Advertisement

Saints get back to their winning ways at New England

Jameis Winston hits Alvin Kamara for an 11-yard TD. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It took 26 years, but the Saints finally registered a win in New England. The Black and Gold improved to 2-1 on the season after beating the Patriots, 28-13.

The Saints defense had a big hand in grabbing a “W”.

P.J. Williams interception and return, eventually led to a Jameis Winston-Marquez Callaway 7-yard touchdown. Callaway’s first NFL TD staked the Saints to a 14-0 advantage.

Malcolm Jenkins picked Mac Jones in the third quarter, and the safety took it 34 yards to the house. This extended New Orleans lead to, 21-3.

The Saints other touchdowns came courtesy of a Winston-Alvin Kamara connection. Kamara’s 11-yard touchdown gave New Orleans 7-0 lead.

The Swiss Army-knife closed out the scoring for New Orleans with a 4-yard TD run.

Winston finished the contest going 13-of-21 passing, 128 yards, two TD passes.

