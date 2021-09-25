Week 4: Ruston edges by Carencro; Neville falls short against St. Thomas More; Ouachita defeats Union; OCS squeaks by Cedar Creek
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Click here to see our Friday Night Blitz scoreboard.
- Connect with live highlights and updates from Twitter without leaving KNOE.com by visiting our Blitz Stream.
- Got game photos? Show us! Upload pictures of you and your friends at the game here!
Highlights continue below:
Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.