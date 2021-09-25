Advertisement

Nearly 2,000 people attended Time Out for Tech Day

Students explored the Bulldog campus
Students explored the Bulldog campus
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the first time in two years since Louisiana Tech held its “Time Out For Tech Day” due to COVID-19 restrictions. On Saturday, Sept. 25, students from different states joined the activities.

Students spent half the day learning about the campus and LA Tech’s undergrad and admissions director say nearly 2,000 people attended. Prospective students received assistance with their financial aid, learned about campus organizations, and had the option to attend the football game against the University of North Texas.

“I hope the students get the family aspect of our great University. We’re a great community between the Tech and Ruston community. We love each other, we’re here to support each other, and get to the common goal of graduation,” Jamar Anderson, the Louisiana Tech Grad Student said.

He said one thing that drew him to becoming a Bulldog was the close-knit culture. Officials say students would have to feel the vibes to really understand.

“After they registered, we put them in small groups. They had a walking tour of campus lead by one of our students. They got a t-shirt and breakfast in our Student Union. So that’s how the day started,” said Treé George, the Louisiana Tech Director of Undergraduates and Admissions.

He says a college visit is one of the best ways for inquiring students to see what they’re walking into.

“We will do two in the spring; so if someone missed this opportunity. We’ll have a legacy day event like this for students of moms and dads who graduated from Tech, but we’ll also have another preview day, in the March, April timeframe. So there will be another opportunity,” he said.

The registration costs $10. You can also register for a private tour during the week.

