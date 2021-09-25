Exclusive: Congresswoman Julia Letlow says 5th District ‘will not get fair share’ from infrastructure bill

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow will vote “no” on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure agreement when it comes up for a vote next week in the House. The bill passed the Senate with the support of Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, but not Senator John Kennedy.

In an exclusive interview with KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander, Letlow said her main reason for voting against the bill was her concern that Louisiana wouldn’t get enough of the money allocated to all 50 states.

“We talk about broadband that is in there,” said Letlow. “There is no language that I found that will guarantee those dollars will come to the 5th District and serve the unserved and underserved areas of the 5th District.”

Another concern for Letlow: She is convinced the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure agreement is connected to a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill being discussed by Democrats.

“I absolutely cannot support the $3.5 trillion massive socialist spending bill,” explained Letlow. “I absolutely have concerns. Again, they are telling us these two bills are intricately linked. You can’t get one without the other.”

Letlow is also concerned that politics will get in the way of helping parts of Northeast Louisiana. She says it will be left up to the Biden Administration to determine which states get funds.

“They get to decide who is eligible for these grants,” Letlow told KNOE. “Who can apply? What states will actually get that funding? When that is coming from a Democratic majority and an administration, from what I have witnessed in Washington, I just don’t trust it right now.”

While she won’t support the current infrastructure legislation, Letlow isn’t slamming the door on supporting a different bill in the future.

“I firmly believe we will not get our fair share in the 5th District, and I want to support a bill that will guarantee that,” explained Letlow.

The vote on the $1.2 trillion bill is set for Monday. It is unclear if the House has the requisite votes for the bill to pass.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.