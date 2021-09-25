Advertisement

Blitz Fan Snaps - Show us your best Blitz photos!

Neville High School's football stadium in Monroe, La.
Neville High School's football stadium in Monroe, La.(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you out at a game? Then take a pic and show us how much fun it is! Snap a photo of you, your family, and your friends having fun at a game... or take a cool pic of the action or scoreboard! Upload your Friday Night Blitz pictures here.

Don’t forget to include your name, because we’ll select a few to highlight each week right here on this page and on social media! (If we get some good ones!)

Get more high school football coverage at our Friday Night Blitz Hub page.

