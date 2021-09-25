Advertisement

3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively identified” as be 42-year-old David Lueras. Police reported that the conditions of the bodies have made identification difficult.(Fort Worth Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas made a gruesome discovery when three dismembered bodies were found on fire in a dumpster in Fort Worth.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the reported fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

After putting out the fire, they found the bodies of a child, a teenage or adult female and an adult male.

Police said the bodies were “heavily dismembered and there were body parts unaccounted for.”

One of the victims was “tentatively identified” as 42-year-old David Lueras. Police reported that the conditions of the bodies have made identification difficult.

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for public for any information that could lead to positive identifications of the victims.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sept. 23, 2021 Linderman Ave. shooting map
Second shooting in West Monroe in less than a week
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified and in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.
8 juveniles summoned to court amid Cedar Creek lawsuit
A traffic sign for the West End Blvd./Florida Blvd. Exit 231B fell into traffic on the I-10...
Traffic sign falls, crushing car on Louisiana interstate
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage

Latest News

Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam becomes Category 4 storm far from land
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky.,...
Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Teams check destruction from Northern California forest fire
Neveah Allen
Search continues for 2-year-old who disappeared at apartment complex; FBI now involved
This Sept. 2021 photo shows Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa. Four teenagers have been...
4 accused of plotting school attack on Columbine anniversary