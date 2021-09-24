Advertisement

Second shooting in West Monroe in less than a week

By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIDEO: A West Monroe resident who lives in the neighborhood talked with KNOE on Monday and said he fears for the safety of his grandchildren.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the second time in less than a week, gunshots rang out in a neighborhood nestled between two heavily trafficked areas of West Monroe.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, officers were called out to the sat the 100 block of Linderman Ave. just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021. Police say two people got into a dispute and one shot the other. The victim was shot multiple times and later died at a local hospital.

The victim was identified as Clara B. Hardwell. Police suspect Richard Lee Gilbert of being the shooter. He fled the scene after the shooting but was taken into custody the same evening. Gilbert was booked at the Ouachita Parish Corrections Center pending a $1,000,000 bond.

Just four days prior to this shooting, there was another shooting just a block away. The shooting was over money, police said. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Christopher Williams is wanted in connection with that shooting.

This area is just blocks away from Interstate 20, the Endom Bridge, and Downtown West Monroe.

