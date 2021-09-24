New businesses are coming to Downtown West Monroe this fall

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New businesses are in the works for downtown West Monroe. At least four new businesses are opening in downtown West Monroe.

“Downtown continues to grow, we have new businesses that are expected to open late fall this year so it’s going to be a great holiday season as far as shopping goes. It’s just really good momentum right now,” said West Monroe’s Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells.

LaFrance-Wells said coming soon includes a new bakery called Sweet Loves, which is no ordinary bakery.

“We just had Cake open up but this will be more of what you get at your grandmother’s so pies, they’ll also have pies and cake as well,” said LaFrance-Wells.

Becky Thompson opened up Cake three weeks ago and said business is great. She looks forward to more businesses opening up.

“We are thrilled to welcome any other businesses to downtown West Monroe, any sort of diversity and any other options that we can have would be incredible and I’m sure would bring a lot of foot traffic and people to come out of downtown to see all we have to offer,” said Thompson.

Also, coming soon is a shop that offers unique items for men.

“We also have Max Porter which will be anywhere from apothecary to men’s apparel. So something for the men is something that people have been asking for in the district,” said LaFrance-Wells.

District Dental is also opening soon, and Party Time Supplies is opening a second location downtown. LaFrance-Wells said it doesn’t stop there. One business, Blush Bridal, is opening a second location downtown. She said fellow merchants are thrilled about the new options and foot traffic which translates into busy registers for everyone.

“So many of the original merchants that have been here for so many years are excited to see the progress and they’ve been through a lot over the years and I think they’re proud to be part of the momentum today,” said LaFrance-Wells.

The growth downtown is apparent. The city is having to add about 25 new parking spaces.

