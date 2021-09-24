Inmate in Lincoln Parish dies, investigation underway

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A special team of investigators has been asked to conduct an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

Glenn Springfield, of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the inmate’s death happened Friday, Sept. 24. 2021. That same day, the recently formed North Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit (NLSIU) was called in at the request of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Springfield says no foul play is suspected at this time, but an autopsy is pending. The identity of the inmate is being withheld pending notification of family.

The NLSIU consists of seven law enforcement agencies from seven parishes. Its members are said to have extensive training and experience in various fields of law enforcement including violent crimes, death investigations, and officer-involved shootings. The NLSIU responds to investigate when requested by an agency.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.