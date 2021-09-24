Advertisement

Inmate in Lincoln Parish dies, investigation underway

File: Jail Bars
File: Jail Bars(1011 Now)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A special team of investigators has been asked to conduct an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

Glenn Springfield, of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the inmate’s death happened Friday, Sept. 24. 2021. That same day, the recently formed North Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit (NLSIU) was called in at the request of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Springfield says no foul play is suspected at this time, but an autopsy is pending. The identity of the inmate is being withheld pending notification of family.

The NLSIU consists of seven law enforcement agencies from seven parishes. Its members are said to have extensive training and experience in various fields of law enforcement including violent crimes, death investigations, and officer-involved shootings. The NLSIU responds to investigate when requested by an agency.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sept. 23, 2021 Linderman Ave. shooting map
Second shooting in West Monroe in less than a week
Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge
At least four new businesses are opening by late fall in downtown West Monroe.
New businesses are coming to Downtown West Monroe this fall
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for missing brother and sister in Arkansas
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores
File Photo
Crash claims life of 37-year-old in Swartz area
High School Football
Blitz Stream: High School Football Live Twitter Updates
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured