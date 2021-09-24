Advertisement

‘Goodbye Kisses’ give dogs a special treat before euthanasia

Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to...
Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”(Smiths Station Animal Hospital // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (Gray News) – Some dogs are getting a taste of Heaven on Earth before crossing the rainbow bridge.

The Smiths Station Animal Hospital has a jar filled with Hershey Kisses that reads, “Goodbye Kisses.”

Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”

“It’s just a chance for us to have a special one-on-one moment with the patients that we have become so close to and their owners,” hospital manager Jennifer Williams said.

The animal hospital is located in a small community, but the outpouring of support is coming from all over the nation.

A picture of the “Goodbye Kisses” posted on Facebook has been shared over 113,000 times with more than 12,000 comments.

“People have commented from all over the world about their pets and the ones that they have lost,” Williams explained. “And other people responding to those and just showing so much kindness, love and sympathy towards those individuals has been a blessing.”

The animal hospital has done special things for its euthanasia appointments for years. Ranging from chocolate to cheeseburgers, the treats are a special personal moment with each client and their pet.

Smiths Station Animal Hospital is a full-service companion animal veterinary hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge
Sept. 23, 2021 Linderman Ave. shooting map
Second shooting in West Monroe in less than a week
At least four new businesses are opening by late fall in downtown West Monroe.
New businesses are coming to Downtown West Monroe this fall
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for missing brother and sister in Arkansas
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Carmen Day, the mother of Jelani Day, a college student found dead in Illinois River, faults...
Jelani Day's mom faults police investigation of son's disappearance
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Remains found in gator identified as 71-year-old missing after post-Ida attack
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots for those now eligible