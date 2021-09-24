Exclusive: Congresswoman Julia Letlow calls suspension of debt ceiling ‘irresponsible’

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) is speaking out against a Democratic plan to suspend the debt limit. Letlow called the plan “irresponsible.”

KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander asked Letlow why raising the debt limit this time around was different, considering it has been done over 70 times previously.

“Because it’s a complete suspension of it,” explained Letlow. “They’re not just asking us to raise it. They’re asking us to suspend it and basically say there is absolutely no limit, no debt until the next Congress in 2022.”

On their website, the Treasury Department defines the debt ceiling as the total amount of money the U.S may borrow. The Treasury also says the raising or suspending the debt limit does not authorize new spending. Letlow isn’t convinced.

“Raising the debt ceiling is one thing. Suspending it is a whole different issue,” explained the Congresswoman. “It’s giving them the green light to pass more spending bills on top of that.”

Letlow, who has two young kids, is concerned that current spending will soon become her kids’ problem.

“To think about putting that on the backs and the shoulders of our future generations, and saying we did this, but we want you to have to deal with it, you take care of it,” said Letlow.

Several financial groups have warned that failing to raise the ceiling could have catastrophic effects on the economy, including massive layoffs and the collapse of the financial system. Letlow says those concerns are valid, and Congress must do its job to ensure those problems don’t come to fruition.

Outraging Letlow further is that according to the Congresswoman, democrats have tied Hurricane Ida relief to the passage of the debt suspension.

“To hold those dollars hostage is absolutely a travesty for those who are hurting in Louisiana,” Letlow told KNOE.

The Senate is set to vote on the debt suspension on Monday.

