Crash claims life of 37-year-old in Swartz area

MONROE, La. - Louisiana State Police distributed the following news release on Sept. 24, 2021. It is reproduced here as a public service.

Swartz – Yesterday, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 134 at the intersection of Swartz Fairbanks Road. This crash claimed the life of a Monroe man.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Ram, driven by 37-year-old Dustin Parker, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 134 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, Parker failed to stop at the intersection, traveled through a ditch and struck several trees. Parker, who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in this crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Troopers wish to remind motorists that impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. Prior to putting alcohol into your body, ensure that you have a plan in place in order to get home safely.

The crash remains under investigation.