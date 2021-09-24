Advertisement

Crash claims life of 37-year-old in Swartz area

File Photo
File Photo(Generic Image)
By KNOE Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. - Louisiana State Police distributed the following news release on Sept. 24, 2021. It is reproduced here as a public service.

Swartz – Yesterday, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 134 at the intersection of Swartz Fairbanks Road. This crash claimed the life of a Monroe man.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Ram, driven by 37-year-old Dustin Parker, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 134 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, Parker failed to stop at the intersection, traveled through a ditch and struck several trees. Parker, who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in this crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Troopers wish to remind motorists that impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. Prior to putting alcohol into your body, ensure that you have a plan in place in order to get home safely.

The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police M/T Michael Reichardt, Public Affairs Section Troop F

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sept. 23, 2021 Linderman Ave. shooting map
Second shooting in West Monroe in less than a week
Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge
At least four new businesses are opening by late fall in downtown West Monroe.
New businesses are coming to Downtown West Monroe this fall
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for missing brother and sister in Arkansas

Latest News

Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
High School Football
Blitz Stream: High School Football Live Twitter Updates
File: Jail Bars
Inmate in Lincoln Parish dies, investigation underway
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured