Advertisement

Adopt a Pet: Quigley!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Quigley! He’s available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats in Monroe.

If you’d like to volunteer or foster, there are applications for those on the website as well. Kim Taraba with the shelter says donating is a great way to support the shelter, but also volunteering your time can really help the staff out.

They’re participating in Clear the Shelters next weekend, too. You can read more about it here.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information.

Stay tuned for their big fundraiser Tails at Twilight! Mark your calendars for October 30th and keep monitoring their Facebook page and website for all the event details.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge
Sept. 23, 2021 Linderman Ave. shooting map
Second shooting in West Monroe in less than a week
At least four new businesses are opening by late fall in downtown West Monroe.
New businesses are coming to Downtown West Monroe this fall
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for missing brother and sister in Arkansas
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Meet Quigley! He's available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
Adopt a Pet: Quigley!
Sept. 23, 2021 Linderman Ave. shooting map
Second shooting in West Monroe in less than a week
One-on-One with Julia Letlow
Exclusive: Congresswoman Julia Letlow calls suspension of debt ceiling ‘irresponsible’
Exclusive: Congresswoman Letlow calls suspension of debt ceiling ‘irresponsible’
Exclusive: Congresswoman Letlow calls suspension of debt ceiling ‘irresponsible’