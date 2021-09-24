Adopt a Pet: Quigley!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Quigley! He’s available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats in Monroe.

If you’d like to volunteer or foster, there are applications for those on the website as well. Kim Taraba with the shelter says donating is a great way to support the shelter, but also volunteering your time can really help the staff out.

They’re participating in Clear the Shelters next weekend, too. You can read more about it here.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information.

Stay tuned for their big fundraiser Tails at Twilight! Mark your calendars for October 30th and keep monitoring their Facebook page and website for all the event details.

