8 juveniles summoned to court amid Cedar Creek lawsuit

Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.
Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - KNOE 8 News has learned new details of an alleged bullying case at Cedar Creek School in Lincoln Parish.

The Ruston Police Department said eight juveniles connected with a sexual battery lawsuit were given summonses to appear in juvenile court.

The lawsuit claims these eight juveniles physically and sexually assaulted another juvenile at Cedar Creek during 2020 and 2021. Their charges and court dates are unclear at this time.

While Cedar Creek School acknowledged that the student was bullied, they say the issue was addressed leading to the expulsion of multiple students. They denied the sexual abuse allegations.

