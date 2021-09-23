Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francis File Photo
St. Francis North campus sold, buyer discusses future plans
A pending sign on the former Ouachita Candy Company building in Monroe
Pending signs popping up all over Monroe
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Arkansas man killed in Morehouse Parish crash
Derick Lamar Young, Jr.
Man accused of obscene acts while asking for directions at La. Tech
Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.
Cedar Creek School responds to sexual battery lawsuit

Latest News

LSP statement on civil rights indictment of Jacob Brown
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Slain woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
Unruly passengers remain a challenge for flight attendants.
Association of Flight Attendants presidents talk about unruly passengers
Former Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge