The University of Louisiana Monroe brings awareness to the danger of hazing

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is serious about getting rid of hazing. It’s Anti-Hazing Prevention Week, and they’ve already taken action. Some students at ULM made a pledge to help put an end to it so they rolled up their sleeves and got dirty. They used their hands to pledge their help to stop hazing.

“It impacts them in a negative way. It’s basically kind of like bullying,” said Sage Richoux, a student at ULM.

Richoux, who’s a junior, says it’s not a problem at ULM but she knows hazing can turn deadly or leave long-term effects on students, and to keep everyone safe, the school has created an app.

Students can download the ULM Safe app and do everything from filing a report to calling for help. Plus, the greek organizations participated in an anti-hazing forum and students helped pass out donuts with campus police to help build relationships with them, so they’re comfortable about speaking out.

“People can get injured, people are dying from hazing incidents. I think we are very fortunate at our institution. We don’t have a significant issue or a problem with hazing, but it can happen,” said Meghan Olinger, ULM Director of Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability.

She says if you see something, say something.

“Even if you’re afraid, there are ways you can communicate with the campus community, with the campus police, with our office at Student Advocacy and Accountability anonymously,” she said.

More than three thousand people have taken part in the anti-hazing activities.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.