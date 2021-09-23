Advertisement

United Way of NELA seeks volunteers to help young readers grow

By Kristen Payne
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United Way of Northeast Louisiana is working to build reading skills among students. They’re recruiting over 300 volunteers to help with a program called “READ.LEARN.SUCCEED.”

The goal is to build reading skills and connections with second graders. Volunteers will read with a student for a school year or write them a letter once a month for six months.

They say it’s important to focus on literacy early in a child’s life.

“If a student doesn’t know how to read by the time they complete third grade, they’re four times likely to drop out of high school,” said Community Impact Initiatives Director Michelle Saucer. “So if we can make our students excited about reading in second and third grade, we can change those statistics. We can help students to be excited about reading thus encouraging a positive educational outcome.”

Volunteers will get 30 minutes of virtual training.

To sign up to volunteer, call 211 or visit unitedwaynela/volunteer.org.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.
Cedar Creek School responds to sexual battery lawsuit
St. Francis File Photo
St. Francis North campus sold, buyer discusses future plans
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
A pending sign on the former Ouachita Candy Company building in Monroe
Pending signs popping up all over Monroe

Latest News

The Christian-based event is known as ‘See You at the Pole,” and is part of National Day of...
Sterlington students pray together as part of global event
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
More than 3,000 students participate
The University of Louisiana Monroe brings awareness to the danger of hazing
More than 3,000 students participate
The University of Louisiana Monroe brings awareness to the danger of hazing