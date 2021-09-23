Advertisement

Sterlington students pray together as part of global event

By Kristen Payne
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Dozens of students at Sterlington High School gathered for a yearly prayer event involving the school’s flagpole on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The Christian-based event is known as ‘See You at the Pole,” and is part of a Global Day of Student Prayer in which students meet at their school’s flagpole to lift up their friends, families, school and country in the name of God.

At Sterlington High, they sang songs of worship and prayed. Senior Carlie Grayson says she’s happy to be among believers at school.

“It’s a great way to start the week and start the school year on a positive note and be able to gather together as believers and pray over our school and be able to be an encouragement to the students and teachers around this,” Grayson said. She said she was proud to see a large turnout of around 50 students this morning.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.
Cedar Creek School responds to sexual battery lawsuit
St. Francis File Photo
St. Francis North campus sold, buyer discusses future plans
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
A pending sign on the former Ouachita Candy Company building in Monroe
Pending signs popping up all over Monroe

Latest News

Volunteers will read with a student for a school year or write them a letter once a month for...
United Way of NELA seeks volunteers to help young readers grow
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
More than 3,000 students participate
The University of Louisiana Monroe brings awareness to the danger of hazing
More than 3,000 students participate
The University of Louisiana Monroe brings awareness to the danger of hazing