Sterlington students pray together as part of global event

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Dozens of students at Sterlington High School gathered for a yearly prayer event involving the school’s flagpole on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The Christian-based event is known as ‘See You at the Pole,” and is part of a Global Day of Student Prayer in which students meet at their school’s flagpole to lift up their friends, families, school and country in the name of God.

At Sterlington High, they sang songs of worship and prayed. Senior Carlie Grayson says she’s happy to be among believers at school.

“It’s a great way to start the week and start the school year on a positive note and be able to gather together as believers and pray over our school and be able to be an encouragement to the students and teachers around this,” Grayson said. She said she was proud to see a large turnout of around 50 students this morning.

