LSP statement on civil rights indictment of Jacob Brown

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The federal indictment of Jacob Brown on Thursday has prompted a statement from Louisiana State Police.

Jacob Brown, 31, is now formally charged with a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment follows allegations that Brown assaulted and severely injured Aaron Bowman after a traffic stop in Monroe on May 30, 2019. Body camera video appears to show Brown repeatedly hitting Bowman in the head and body with a flashlight modified with a metal tactical cap designed for breaking glass. Brown was previously arrested on battery, malfeasance, and obstruction charges.

After the news broke, LSP released the following statement, in which the agency again promised change.

“Today’s indictment followed a thorough and extensive investigation by Louisiana State Police.

“LSP learned of the incident upon receiving a civil lawsuit alleging excessive force by an unnamed Trooper and began immediately working to identify the details of the incident. Louisiana State Police Detectives concluded Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions, intentionally mislabeled the video evidence, and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors. LSP detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brown and placed him into custody.

“The actions of Brown and others charged by LSP in excessive force incidents undermines the public trust earned by the exemplary work of our dedicated men and women. Any instance of unjustifiable use of force jeopardizes public safety and is a danger to our communities. These actions are inexcusable and have no place in professional public safety services.

“Over the last eleven months, LSP has and continues to make fundamental improvements to our operations, training, and administration leading to the implementation of critical changes throughout the department and progress towards building trust within the communities we serve.

“LSP continues to offer our full cooperation in the ongoing investigations and legal proceedings.”

The Bowman case is just one of many incidents in which Louisiana State Police troopers and allegations of excessive force. Notably, many from the Monroe area’s Troop F are accused of targeting Black people for violent punishment.

Ronald Greene, of West Monroe, was killed in 2019 after failing to pull over for an officer in Monroe. Several officers were involved in a chase from Monroe to Union Parish where bodycam footage shows officers rip Greene from his vehicle and violently beat him after he apologized for fleeing from them. In the video, which you can watch below, Greene did not appear to show any resistance to police and even apologized to them for fleeing. A short time later, he was dead. His family alleges a massive cover-up into Greene’s death. The FBI is investigating that case as well.

According to an extensive Associated Press report, burying investigations was a pattern with state police.

Col. Lamar Davis spoke in response to the Associated Press article about the agency’s internal investigations of traffic stops involving Ronald Greene and Aaron Bowman. He says change includes the banning of choke holds as well as adding bias and de-escalation training for troopers.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.