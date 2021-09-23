Advertisement

KNOE collaborates with First West to aid Hurricane Ida victims

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana(Briana Kent)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE 8 News is teaming up with First West Baptist Church to stuff a truck full of supplies for Hurricane Ida victims.

Our friends in South Louisiana are still in great need of supplies. Help us fill an 18-wheeler trailer starting at 5 a.m. tomorrow at the First West Thrift Store parking lot. The trailer will be parked at the First West Thrift Store.

Location: 1 Stella-Mill, West Monroe, LA 7129

The site will be open for donations on the following dates:

- Friday, September 24 (9 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

- Saturday, September 25 (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

- Sunday, September 26 (8 a.m. - noon)

These are the items that are most in need at this time:

1. Paper products

2. Snacks and non-refrigerated breakfast foods (items high in protein are especially appreciated)

3. Basic toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, body wash/soap, deodorant)

4. Rakes, brooms, mops, gloves, trash bags

5. Laundry detergent, dish detergent (powder please)

Please do not bring Clorox, water, or any other large liquid containers. These items are heavy to move and spills can ruin other donations. The Louisiana Baptist Convention Disaster Relief group is staged in South Louisiana and ready to receive our donations to begin distributing to those in need.

Our news team will be on-site LIVE during the morning show. Tune in on KNOE.com to watch all of the action at 5 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francis File Photo
St. Francis North campus sold, buyer discusses future plans
A pending sign on the former Ouachita Candy Company building in Monroe
Pending signs popping up all over Monroe
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Arkansas man killed in Morehouse Parish crash
Derick Lamar Young, Jr.
Man accused of obscene acts while asking for directions at La. Tech
Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.
Cedar Creek School responds to sexual battery lawsuit

Latest News

Jacob Brown
Former Louisiana State Police trooper indicted on civil rights charge
The St. Francis Foundation's $50K Giveaway is going on now, and we're continuing to highlight...
How St. Francis NICU helped 3 siblings survive crisis births
15 now dead among nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse
12 nursing home residents dead after Ida evacuation to warehouse
12 nursing home residents now dead after botched Ida evacuation