KNOE collaborates with First West to aid Hurricane Ida victims

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE 8 News is teaming up with First West Baptist Church to stuff a truck full of supplies for Hurricane Ida victims.

Our friends in South Louisiana are still in great need of supplies. Help us fill an 18-wheeler trailer starting at 5 a.m. tomorrow at the First West Thrift Store parking lot. The trailer will be parked at the First West Thrift Store.

Location: 1 Stella-Mill, West Monroe, LA 7129

The site will be open for donations on the following dates:

- Friday, September 24 (9 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

- Saturday, September 25 (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

- Sunday, September 26 (8 a.m. - noon)

These are the items that are most in need at this time:

1. Paper products

2. Snacks and non-refrigerated breakfast foods (items high in protein are especially appreciated)

3. Basic toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, body wash/soap, deodorant)

4. Rakes, brooms, mops, gloves, trash bags

5. Laundry detergent, dish detergent (powder please)

Please do not bring Clorox, water, or any other large liquid containers. These items are heavy to move and spills can ruin other donations. The Louisiana Baptist Convention Disaster Relief group is staged in South Louisiana and ready to receive our donations to begin distributing to those in need.

Our news team will be on-site LIVE during the morning show. Tune in on KNOE.com to watch all of the action at 5 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.