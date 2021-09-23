How St. Francis NICU helped 3 siblings survive crisis births

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The $50K Giveaway Raffle is continuing, and we’re highlighting families who needed to rely on the hospital’s critical care services, like the Guillot Family.

Today, their four kids are all happy and healthy, but it was a different start for some of them, their parents explained.

“With Eli, he was a pretty average pregnancy, but whenever I was 36 weeks, I developed HELLP syndrome, so I had elevated liver enzymes and elevated creatinine and my blood pressure was like skyrocketing,” said Tori Guillot. “It was probably around lunch I felt really tired. I worked home health at that time as a speech therapist. And I came into the office and my mom worked for the same company and I sat down in the chair in her office and looked at her and she looked at me and said, ‘Are you ok?’ Then she started looking at my hands and my feet and they were swollen. And she took my blood pressure there and she said you need to call your doctor. And of course, I was just avoiding that anything was wrong, you know. I was denying it. That’s why I told Derick not to worry about coming from the deer camp and, sure enough, we got to the hospital and after about an hour they said you’re going to have this baby today.”

“One point there she looked really bad, I didn’t know if she was going to pass away or not. It was pretty scary,” adds Derick Guillot.

Tori says they did an emergency c-section that day. Their son, Eli, spent about seven days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Francis. Tori’s sister actually worked there at the time.

“She was the first one to let me hold Eli in the NICU and that was special.”

A few years later, they would be back at St. Francis Medical Center with their twins Liv and Joy.

“They had twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome and so that’s where one twin gets more of the nutrients while the other is growth restricted,” explains Tori. She says they started seeing Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist Dr. Marshall St. Amant at St. Francis, who sent them to see specialists in Houston for some extra testing.

“When we were 24 weeks with the twins, we had to go to Houston and it was an all-day ordeal with ultrasounds and tests,” said Tori. “They said that it would take a miracle to make it to 28 weeks and that if they did make it to 28 weeks that they would be severely disabled.”

“Dr. St. Amant gave us his cell phone number and when we got out we called and told him what they said and he said just come back and see us at St. Francis or in Baton Rouge and, you know, I’ll just keep evaluating you, he said. And we’ll just see how far we can make it,” said Tori.

“Lots of praying went on during that time,” said Derick. “Everything was getting worse and worse. And then, towards the end, it just turned around.”

They were able to make it to 34 weeks before delivering.

“Joy stayed in the NICU for 30 days and Liv for three weeks,” said Tori. “Joy was three pounds when she was born. The doctors showed me the difference between her umbilical cord and her sister’s umbilical cord and Joy’s looked like a straw, a drinking straw. It was so tiny.”

Now, Liv and Joy are happy and healthy 6-year-olds who beat the odds.

The family would be back at St. Francis again with the birth of their fourth child, Belle. This time they say everything went according to plan and they were able to take her home.

“We’ve seen both sides, the NICU and the regular baby nursery, so we prefer the regular baby nursery,” Tori said with a laugh.

And the Guillot Family thanks St. Francis and all their doctors for helping them along the way.

“Being in the NICU, it is an emotional journey. It’s something that you can’t explain to anybody unless you’ve been there and have done it, Derick can tell you it’s pretty stressful but St. Francis made it as smooth as it could possibly go,” says Tori.

To continue keeping these highly rated services at St. Francis, like the region’s only Level 3 NICU and Level 2 PICU, the foundation holds an annual raffle. This year, one lucky person will win $50,000! Tickets are $50 each and you can buy them online or by phone at (833) 884-2277. Ticket sales close Oct. 8 at midnight and a winner will be chosen on Oct. 14. Proceeds from this year’s raffle will go toward a redesign of the NICU. You can read more about the project here.

Tickets are available in person at all Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed law offices, the St. Francis Medical Office in Ruston, gift shops at St. Francis Medical Center downtown, and at the Community Health Center.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.