Attorney: Jacob Brown indictment ‘step in the right direction’

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sept. 23, former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged part in the arrest of Aaron Bowman in May 2019.

Brown was charged with a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law. If convicted, Brown could face a maximum of ten years in prison.

Aaron Bowman’s attorney says it’s a first step towards justice.

“As soon as I called him, and I informed him of what happened to Jacob Brown, he cried and cried tears of joy,” said Donecia Banks-Miley, Bowman’s attorney. “There was an outburst of crying on the telephone at that time because he said finally, finally, I believed I would see justice finally.”

Body camera footage shows Brown striking Bowman 18 times in the head with a flashlight in approximately 24 seconds.

“We are late in the game,” explained Banks-Miley. “It’s been two years, but it’s never too late for justice so for that we are grateful to have this result.”

Banks-Miley said none of this would have been possible if it weren’t for the courageous actions of a whistleblower employed by LSP.

“I know Aaron expresses daily his gratitude for him,” Banks-Miley told KNOE. “He obviously did not have to do that, but he believes in justice so much he was willing to put everything on the line for Aaron.”

Banks-Miley wants people to know while the indictment is a step in the right direction, it is only a step. She wants Brown convicted and the other officers involved held accountable.

“That was probably the first question I asked the investigators when the FBI gave me the initial call,” Banks-Miley said. “Hey I’m grateful for this, but what are we doing going forward? What about the officers and those who covered it up and those who did nothing.”

Banks-Miley says Brown’s indictment is about more than Aaron Bowman. It’s about proving to officers that police brutality won’t be tolerated.

“That is why we are going to push our way through this,” explained Banks-Miley. “We are going to continue to fight so that the structural issues going on with LSP and other police agencies stop.”

Brown is also involved in at least two other excessive use of force incidents. We are waiting to see if the federal government will charge him in those cases.

