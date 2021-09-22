Zoo Buddy: Patty the Beaver!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - American Beavers are found throughout the country and you can find Patty the Beaver at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. She’s in an enclosure near the splash pad.

“American beavers are found around all 48 states in the United States except for Hawaii and Alaska, heavy populations are in the south and in the Northwest,” says zookeeper Mark Henderson. “She is especially well adapted for her life. She builds dams in streams and that is their lodging - they build lodges - and they spend a lot of time in the water. They can swim up to 5 mph. Their back legs are webs and that allows them to propel themselves through the water. They have ways of closing up their nose, ears, mouth, and eyes so that they can go under the water and up into their lodge.”

When it’s time to take a nap, Patty likes to burrow herself in a hole in the corner of the exhibit.

“They’re primarily vegetarians. They eat a lot of water plants and vegetation, and then trees. They eat the bark from trees and a lot of the little fibrous material that contains cellulose under the bark, they actually have special gut flora that helps them digest that stuff,” explains zookeeper Julie Bassett. “So beavers have glands called castor glands that are kind of located near their tail and from all the foods that they eat it kind of smells like a musky vanilla scent. Actually, a lot of perfume companies and food companies base their scents and utilize that smell for their perfumes and stuff like that.”

Boo at the Zoo 2021

Mark your calendars for Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! They’ll have trick-or-treating, a costume contest, food, and vendors. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for kids ages two and older. The zoo says proceeds from the event will be used to bring a sloth enclosure to the zoo.

If you want to be a vendor for the event fill out this form, and if your group wants to give out candy for kids fill out this form.

The zoo is open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day of the week and their new budgie exhibit is open now! The train and boat rides are also going. The zoo is located at 1405 Bernstein Park Road in Monroe. You can call them at (318) 329-2138.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.