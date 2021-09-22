Advertisement

‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57

Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly...
Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Willie Garson, best known his roles in “Sex and the City” and “White Collar” has died at 57, Variety reported Tuesday.

Garson’s son, Nathan, paid tribute to his father on Instagram.

“Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you,” he wrote in the post.

Garson portrayed Stanford Blatch on the popular series “Sex and the City.” He reprised his role in the films “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” and had recently been filming HBO Max’s upcoming revival series, “And Just Like That.”

Garson also portrayed Mozzie in “White Collar” from 2009 to 2014. He also played Ralph in “Little Manhattan,” Gerald Hirsch in the reboot of “Hawaii Five-0,” and Henry Coffield on “NYPD Blue.”

Garson also had roles in “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “The X-Files,” “Twin Peaks,” “Quantum, Leap,” “Monk,” “Ally McBeal” and “Friends.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.
Cedar Creek School responds to sexual battery lawsuit
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
300 block of South 2nd Street in West Monroe, La.
Man shot in West Monroe after refusing to give someone money
He said his main concern is the safety of his grandchildren who play outside and he fears what...
‘I fear for my family,’ grandfather reacts after West Monroe shooting
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
Down syndrome issue at center of Missouri abortion law case
The hearing was called for the judge to consider whether the Boy Scouts’ explanation of a...
Judge begins key hearing on Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan
A pending sign on the former Ouachita Candy Company building in Monroe
Pending signs popping up all over Monroe
Pending signs popping up all over Monroe
Pending signs popping up all over Monroe