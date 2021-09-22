Pending signs popping up all over Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Downtown Monroe is open and ready for business. A member of the Downtown Economic Development District (DEDD) says he is receiving calls daily from developers interested in renovating buildings downtown.

“This is probably one of the most exciting times in Ouachita Parish, Monroe, and West Monroe,” said Larry Bratton, who is a Board Member at the Downtown Economic Development District.

Bratton, who is also a member of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, says business is booming in Monroe in particular.

“There are calls coming in all the time about interested parties that are interested in coming into downtown,” explained Bratton.

One building that is under contract, according to Bratton, is the former Coca-Cola bottling building on Walnut Street. The building was later home to the Ouachita Candy Company.

“I think you are going to see it’s going to probably be a multi-purpose building,” said Bratton. “What I would call a business, residential mix.”

Bratton says the goal of the Downtown Economic Development District is to make Monroe the shopping hub of Northeast Louisiana.

“The thing that we are really trying to promote is some retail aspects,” Bratton told KNOE.

Bratton says the district’s top priority is completing a riverwalk to make Monroe more attractive to restaurants and shops.

“It will go, I’m going to say from the front door of The Warehouse restaurant. It actually travels all the way along the seawall to the point of the River and Rail restaurant,” said Bratton.

Bratton says the riverwalk is funded through capital outlay funding and an agreement with the City of Monroe.

