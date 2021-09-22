Advertisement

La. Department of Health confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death

The minor was between the ages of 12 and 17 and took place during the state’s fourth surge
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No further information will be released regarding the child's death.(CDC)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Sept. 22, the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed another death of a minor due to COVID-19.

In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17.

No further information will be released regarding the child’s death.

Now, the new number of pediatric deaths during the state’s fourth surge stands at seven. Overall, 16 juveniles younger than the age of f=18 have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

