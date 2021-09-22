Former St. Francis North campus in Monroe sold

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The owners of the former St. Francis North Hospital campus have announced the sale of the site.

According to a Sept. 22 announcement, the site was sold to Lafitte Investments II, LLC of Monroe. Plans are to use the location for business offices. You can read the full news release below:

MONROE, LA – St. Francis Medical Center announced today the sale of its former St. Francis North Hospital campus. The 13-acre lot, which includes a large 216,683 sq. ft. building, was sold to Lafitte Investments II, LLC of Monroe, represented by Mr. Joseph Hakim. The property is located along the Highway 165 corridor in Monroe.

St. Francis Medical Center originally purchased the property in 2005 to serve as a second patient care location. After much research and discernment, the hospital officially closed St. Francis North Hospital in 2016 and consolidated patient care services to its main hospital in downtown Monroe. The downtown hospital has been providing care since opening on July 22, 1913.

Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center, said, “We are excited about the future use of the former St. Francis North Hospital under the vision of Mr. Hakim. Based on the renovations and upgrades he and his team have planned, this location will become one of our community’s prime locations for business offices.”

Details of the purchase price were undisclosed at the request of both parties.

