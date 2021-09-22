Advertisement

BBB warns of text messages offering special deals

By Jessica Torricelli
Sep. 22, 2021
If you suspect a text, email, or call is a scam, report it on the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau says people are getting a lot of text messages with various offers that aren’t real. Jo-Ann Deal with the BBB says it’s important that you don’t click on tempting offers before doing your research.

Deal says scammers will often impersonate well-known companies claiming that you can get a discount or a free item, sometimes due to the pandemic. If you click the link, it can take you to a malicious site that looks exactly like the real company’s site and that’s when they can get your personal information and get access to your payment methods. Here are some examples that have been reported to the BBB.

  • “COVID-19 REFUND. VERIZON COMPANY is giving out $950 to all users of our Verizon service, If yes kindly text your Verizon”
  • “Due to the pandemic, Hulu is giving everyone a free 1-year subscription to help you stay at home. Get yours here [link].

Deal says it’s a good idea to confirm deals directly with the company before you give out any of your payment or personal info. She says it’s also a good idea to install antivirus software on your computers and mobile devices to avoid getting so many messages.

If you think something is a scam, you can report it to the BBB’s Scam Tracker. This information can be used to help other people avoid scams. The latest BBB Scam Tracker reports mention Hulu, Netflix, and Verizon, but you are advised to watch out for scammers impersonating other companies too because scammers like to switch it up, the BBB says.

You can meet with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana at their office on North 18th Street in Monroe. Call the office at (318) 387-4600 to make an appointment or to get more information.

