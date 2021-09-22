Arkansas man killed in Morehouse Parish crash

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say a 59-year-old Arkansas man was killed in a Morehouse Parish crash.

Police say the crash happened on Sept. 21, 2021, and claimed the life of Marvin Hammons of Crossett, Ark.

LSP detailed the events surrounding the crash in the following news release distributed on Wednesday:

Beekman – Yesterday afternoon, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 142 just west of LA Hwy 543. This crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Marvin Hammons of Crossett, AR.

The initial investigation revealed a 1994 GMC Sierra, driven by Hammons, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 142. For reasons still under investigation, Hammons lost control of his vehicle, entered the northbound lane and collided with a 2013 Toyota Tacoma. After impact, the GMC traveled off the roadway and entered a ditch. During the crash Hammons was ejected.

Hammons was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tacoma was properly restrained and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

This crash remains under investigation. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 47 deaths.

