Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum to bring field trips to the classroom

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum is bringing the museum to classrooms across the region. The museum will now bring field trip activities to schools so that kids can still enjoy the fun even during COVID-19.

Schools can choose from a list of engaging, hands-on activities, and then museum staff will come to the classroom to demonstrate those topics.

Some of the options include building the layers of earth out of play-do, making a bee hotel or designing a necklace out of the planets in the solar system.

NELA Children’s Museum director Melissa Saye believes this is a great opportunity to keep interactive learning going on at schools.

“We also can custom make a certain activity if it goes along with what the curriculum is that teachers are teaching in the school. And that’s kind of an important thing, because you know, to bring that book, and the activities or the learning that you’re doing in the classroom to life is a great thing. We call it the AHA factor where kids just get they get it, they discover it. And a lot of times of course through hands-on play. With the brain connection, kids learn a lot, a lot better,” Saye said.

Individuals kits are given so children can do the activities at their own desks, and they make the kits as affordable as possible so the learning can continue at home.

The museum is hosting in-person field trips, but they say this classroom option will open the opportunity to everyone.

Saye says soon they’ll have a new addition placed outside.

“Seeing to the future, we have an outdoor exhibit that’s going to be opening sometime within the next few months, sponsored by the Monroe garden study League, and it’s our butterfly playground, we’ll have some a butterfly release as part of the opening, which will be wonderful. And it’ll be just an extension of our indoor learning that we have going on here,” Saye said.

Recently, the museum announced they will be making the move to Forsythe Park thanks to the support of the city of Monroe. Saye says it’s been their dream to expand since they opened 23 years ago.

The NELA Children’s Museum is hosting a family movie night showing Peter Pan this Saturday, Sept. 25 in the front parking lot. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m. They say to bring your lawn chairs, and it’s $5 per person.

