GSU announces new COVID-19 protocols at Robinson Stadium

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University announced big changes at the Eddie Robinson Stadium in Grambling. They’re mandating new requirements to get inside.

“If you’re looking at college football games around the country, everybody is jammed packed next to each other. So for us, our first and foremost has been the safety of our student-athletes, as well as the older people, the older people that want to attend the games,” said GSU’s Senior Athletic Director for Athletic Communications, Brian Howard.

Howard said starting October 2, anyone 12 or older will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID vaccine or a negative test taken within 48 hours prior to kickoff. They’re also requiring masks for children ages five to eleven.

“You want to ensure that everybody is being safe. You know, not just from the student-athlete perspective but the fan perspective. You want them to come and be safe in an environment. You don’t want them having to worry about COVID,” said Howard.

GSU Junior De’Vante Martin says he thinks more students might get vaccinated now to attend the games.

“I think people will really take the vaccine just to be in the school spirit,” said Martin.

GSU Senior Cyra Watters loves going to home games and supports the move because so many people are at the game. Plus, she likes how the school is offering the option to provide a negative test.

“I believe that we should have the vaccine ‘cause it’s here to protect us but at the same time I feel that people should be able to choose whether or not they want to have the vaccine. I don’t think they should be left out if they choose not to,” said Watters.

The university is encouraging everyone else to mask up while at the game.

