Feed Your Soul: The Bakery Barn

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - Out in Oak Grove at the intersection of Constitution and Main Street sits The Bakery Barn. Owned by Terry and Alicia Owens, this place is a hidden gem. They have things like donuts, pastries, cakes, and nostalgic candies that will bring you back to your childhood.

They started five years ago when Alicia and Terry decided to open a bakery. From there, people started asking for more on the menu.

“It kind of went from we’re going to do a few cakes and pies and cookies to we’re gonna do donuts and then we’re gonna do some lunch and everything just kind of exploded,” said Terry.

You can head there for a delicious turnover or one of Alicia’s decadent donuts. Their fritters are a big favorite.

“We got people that order different flavor fritters. I’ll make two or three; cherry fritters, pineapple fritters, banana fritters,” said Alicia. “They call and ask for something. We try to do it.”

They also have lunch items like club sandwiches and their famous chicken salad. The chicken salad recipe is a favorite from the start, and people in Oak Grove love it.

“One of the girls, my cake decorator actually, it’s her grandma’s recipe,” said Alicia.

“Do you want to cause a riot? Just run out of chicken salad on Friday. You can cause a small riot here in Oak Grove,” Terry said.

Anything you order is something special at The Bakery Barn. You can find it at: 105 Constitution Ave., Oak Grove, LA 71263.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.