2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules

The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two more travelers to Hawaii have been arrested for allegedly breaking the state’s travel rules.

The state Department of Public Safety said 49-year-old Brandon Boone and 26-year-old Hunter Lowe were arrested by state deputy sheriffs at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport on Sunday.

They are currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Officials said they failed to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival in Hawaii, and did not having a location to quarantine. Authorities were notified by COVID checkpoint screeners.

The two are originally from Louisiana.

