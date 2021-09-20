Man shot in West Monroe after refusing to give someone money

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they are looking for a man accused of attempted murder.

According to police, Christopher D. Williams walked up to a car parked just a couple of blocks from Interstate 20 and asked the man inside to give him some money. When the man refused, police say the man was shot. WMPD described the alleged situation in a news release on Sept. 19, 2021, which you can read in full below:

Earlier this evening, West Monroe Police responded to a shooting that took place in front of 306 South 2nd Street. A person was parked in the road in front of the residence was approached by Christopher D. Williams. Williams asked the person for money. When the person refused to give Williams money, Williams shot the person twice. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their current condition is unknown at this time. Video surveillance captured the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Williams for Attempted Second Degree Murder and his bond has been set at $2,000,000.00. Williams also has previous attempted murder charges and he is known to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information as to Christopher Williams’ whereabouts, please contact WMPD at 396-2722.

Christopher D. Williams:

Christopher D. Williams (Source: West Monroe PD)

The following map shows where police said the shooting happened. The video evidence has not been publicly released.

300 block of South 2nd Street in West Monroe, La. (Google Maps)

